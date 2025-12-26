Delhi govt directs food safety officials not to make 'unauthorised' visits to outlets

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Ahead of New Year festivities, the Delhi government directed food safety officials not to make "unauthorised" visits to outlets, including hotels and restaurants, for inspection, officials said on Friday.

In an order issued earlier this week, the food safety department stated that any unauthorised visit will be viewed seriously. Officials said the order came in view of complaints received by the department from food outlets and the public.

The department has withdrawn its order issued earlier this month, allocating districts to the food safety officers for time-bound disposal of pending assignments. Now, the inspection orders will be issued on a case-by-case basis, officials said.

No designated officers or food safety officers will visit any food business outlet (FBO) premises without proper inspection orders from the department, said the order.

Also, now food safety officers will not be allocated any particular district for work. The designated officers will continue their work for the districts allocated as per a previous order, it added.

The department's mandate is to ensure the availability of safe and wholesome food by implementing the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and various other rules and regulations. It issues licenses to the FBOs, bringing them under the regulatory framework of various rules and regulations related to the manufacture, storage, sale and distribution of food.

Teams of the department collect food samples and ensure surveillance and monitoring through inspections to check adulteration of food items.

Food business outlet operators complained that unscheduled inspections made their functioning difficult and often discouraged customers. Proper, authorised inspections will also ensure that there are no irregularities involved and the real purpose of ensuring food safety is served, they added.