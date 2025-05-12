Delhi govt directs for survey to ascertain number of old age pension disbursals

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) The Delhi government has directed for a survey to ascertain the number of old age pension disbursals due to complaints regarding eligibilities of beneficiaries under the scheme, officials said on Monday.

The Social Welfare department is expected to soon undertake a door-to-door survey to cross check the details of beneficiaries of old age pension, they said.

The Delhi government provides monthly pensions to over 4.5 lakh senior citizens aged 60 years and above in the city. Those aged 60-69 years receive Rs 2,000 while those 70 years and above get Rs 2,500 per month.

The exercise comes close on the heels of a similar survey by the Women and Child Development department to ascertain eligibilities of 'women in distress' scheme beneficiaries. It was found that there were over 25,000 ineligible beneficiaries receiving financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month under the scheme. PTI VIT AS AS