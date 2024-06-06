Delhi govt directs hotels, resto-bars, clubs serving liquor to follow fire safety norms

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Delhi government has directed hotels, resto-bars, clubs and bonded warehouses dealing in liquor to have proper fire safety arrangements in place in view of a rise in number of fire incidents in the city, officials said on Thursday.

The direction comes against the backdrop of a fire tragedy in a private hospital where seven newborns died last month in East Delhi.

The excise department of Delhi government recently issued direction that the resto-bars and eateries having less than 90 square metres area will also have to take all precautions and adequate safety measures to prevent any mishap or fire incident, failing which action including suspension or cancellation of licence will be taken as per the rules.

The fire department presently grants no objection certificates (NOC) only to restaurants and eateries having area of 90 square metres and above. The excise department is mandatorily seeing an affidavit regarding compliance of fire safety measures from the restaurants having area less than 90 square metres, said a recently issued circular.

Rule 51(10)(h) of Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, provides for requirement of NOC from the fire department for retail licence for consumption of liquor on the premises.

"At present, Delhi is facing severe heat waves due to which several fire incidents have occurred and accordingly the issue of fire NOC for restaurants and eateries has been reviewed," said the circular.

The excise department has directed all the existing licensees having gross floor area 90 square metres and above to renew their fire NOC before its expiry and take all safety measures in accordance with safety norms.

As per the data of the excise department, there are around 1,000 HCR (hotel, club, restaurant) category premises in the city including nearly 700 restrobars. The hotels and clubs with excise licence number around 165 and 50, respectively, the officials said.

The Delhi Excise Rules, 2010 also lays down that the licensed premises and bonded warehouses should have adequate fire safety equipment and arrangements to deal with any fire incident.

The licensees of warehouses have to submit an affidavit with regard to fire safety arrangement, the officials said.

The excise department has also directed the bonded warehouse licensees to ensure adequate fire fighting equipment and their regular maintenance and refilling. Liquor is highly inflammable item, so no stock of liquor or its spillage should be left unattended as this could lead to fire accidents, the department said.

It also directed for the bonded warehouse licensees to have valid fire insurance, periodical checking of electric fittings, and keeping the premises free of any hazardous materials, among others.