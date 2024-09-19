Delhi govt directs interstate buses to pick and drop passengers from three designated ISBTs

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) The Delhi government has directed that the interstate buses will only pick up and drop passengers at the three designated ISBTs, an official statement said.

In a circular issued on September 18, the Transport Department said all India Tourist Permit (AITP) buses or inter-state tourist buses or contract carriages shall only carry passengers with pre-booked tickets.

"All AITP buses/Inter-state tourist buses/Contract carriage/buses running under Government/STUs must only pick up and drop off passengers at designated ISBTs (currently at Kashmere Gate, Anand Vihar, and Sarai Kale Khan). No pickups or drop-offs shall be made from any other public place in Delhi," the circular read.

The Transport Department and Delhi Traffic Police shall conduct regular checks of buses picking up and dropping passengers from public places and check the list of passengers maintained.

"The violations may result in challan under MV Act, impounding of vehicles under Section 207 of MV Act, and suspension of permits under Section 86 of MV Act," it said.

"This order is issued in the public interest to ensure a smoother traffic flow and for overall public safety, including for pedestrians and motorists," it said. PTI SLB HIG