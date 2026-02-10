Delhi govt directs officers to attend Assembly committee meetings, provide info

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The Delhi government has asked secretaries and administrative heads of all its departments to extend full cooperation to the Assembly committees and ensure attending their meetings as required, officials said on Tuesday.

The General Administration Department (GAD) in a communication issued to the departments on Monday, stated that the administrative secretaries need to attend the sittings of the House committees whenever called upon by the Delhi Assembly Secretariat.

The House panels from time to time, require presence of senior officers of various departments of the government for deliberations, presentations or furnishing of information related to matters under consideration before them.

"In case, if the administrative secretary is unable to attend due to any unavoidable circumstances, a suitable senior officer, fully conversant with the subject matter, should be deputed with prior approval, to ensure smooth conduct of proceedings and timely submission of required information and records," said the GAD circular.

The administrative secretaries were also asked to extend "full cooperation" to the panels by ensuring timely submission of documents, information, reports or any other materials as requisitioned by them.

The directive will streamline the legislative process and ensure that the Assembly has direct access to the expertise required for effective governance, Assembly secretariat officials said.

It will also ensure that policy-level discussions are supported by the primary decision-makers of each department, they said.