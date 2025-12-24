Delhi govt directs RWAs, establishments to provide heaters for staff to curb open burning

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) The Delhi government has directed all Resident Welfare Associations, housing societies, institutions and public and private establishments to provide adequate heating arrangements for their staff.

The measure aims to prevent security, sanitation, horticulture and other frontline staff, from burning biomass and waste for warmth during the winter.

The directions mandate the provision of electric heaters or other approved fuels to prevent workers from resorting to burning leaves, municipal solid waste, plastic or rubber for warmth during winter, according to an official order issued by the Environment and Forest Department on Wednesday.

The order specifies that any violation of the order will invite action under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, including penalties, without prejudice to other legal provisions. The Department of Revenue has been asked to widely circulate the directions and ensure strict implementation across the city.

Government data shows that Delhi’s air quality deteriorates sharply during the winter months, with particulate matter levels frequently breaching national standards and pushing the Air Quality Index (AQI) into the "very poor" and "severe" categories.

Open burning of biomass and waste significantly contributes to pollution, especially during colder months, said officials.

Studies cited in the order reveal that biomass burning accounts for a substantial share of PM10 and PM2.5 pollution in winter, posing serious health risks.

The government also noted a sharp rise in complaints related to open waste burning on the Green Delhi App during previous winter months.

These directions apply across Delhi and will remain in force throughout the winter season or as long as adverse air quality conditions persist. RWAs, contractors and establishments will be held responsible for monitoring and ensuring compliance their staff deployed under their control, it said.