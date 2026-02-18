Delhi govt directs singing of full rendition of 'Vande Mataram' at official programmes

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) The Department of Training and Technical Education (DTTE) of the Delhi government has directed all institutions under its administrative control to ensure that the national song 'Vande Mataram' is sung in full, with all six paragraphs, during official programmes.

According to the order released on Tuesday, the instruction will apply to government offices, training institutes and educational institutions where the national song is rendered as part of formal events.

The move, it said, is aimed at standardising the practice across departments and avoiding the selective singing of few paragraphs during official functions.

It mentioned that officers in charge of organising programmes must ensure proper coordination so that the national song is sung collectively, in the prescribed manner, without any omission.

It added that the direction is part of routine administrative measures to ensure uniform observance of national traditions and protocols across government institutions. The order also said daily activities in schools may begin with community singing of the national song.

The directive has been issued to institutions including Delhi Technological University, Netaji Subhas University of Technology, Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University, Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Board of Technical Education, Department of Collegiate Administration, the DTTE headquarters and industrial training institutes (ITIs).

On January 28, the Union home ministry directed that all six stanzas of the national song 'Vande Mataram', penned by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, be sung first when the national song and national anthem 'Jan Gana Man' are to be played together.

In the order, the home ministry gave the first set of protocols for singing the national song, directing that six stanzas of it -- having a duration of 3 minutes 10 seconds -- be sung at official functions such as the arrival of the President, unfurling of the Tricolour, and speeches of governors.