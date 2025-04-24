Delhi govt directs upgrades at old age homes, stresses better care for elderly

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Delhi's Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Thursday issued a set of directives, including installing CCTV cameras, providing adequate cooling facilities and ensuring regular health check-ups in old age homes.

During a review meeting with officials from the Social Welfare Department, the minister assessed the current conditions at these homes and outlined key steps to enhance the comfort and well-being of elderly residents, according to a statement.

He directed that each old age home should have a sufficient number of coolers and fans based on the number of residents.

Air conditioning should also be installed in recreation halls to ensure a more comfortable environment, he added.

Singh emphasised the need to strengthen health and hygiene arrangements and instructed that recreation halls be stocked with newspapers, magazines and functioning televisions to help residents stay engaged.

Highlighting the importance of attentive and responsible staff, he said that there should be no negligence in caring for the elderly.

The minister also called for the immediate completion of any pending CCTV installation work and directed that all maintenance and electrical repairs be carried out, the statement read.

Regarding the Dr BR Ambedkar Senior Citizen Home in Kanti Nagar, Singh directed the officials to complete the construction at earliest.

He further instructed the officials to coordinate with the Public Works Department to speed up the construction of a water tank and complete all necessary work to make the home operational as soon as possible.

Officials were also asked to collect regular feedback from residents to ensure continued improvements in the quality of services provided, the statement added.