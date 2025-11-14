Delhi govt does away with mandatory renewal of registration every 21 years for establishments

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The Delhi government has abolished the provision of mandatory renewal of registration every 21 years under the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954, in a bid to promote ‘Ease of Doing Business’, officials said on Friday.

The government has taken a significant step towards simplifying business processes by making them easier, more convenient, and free from unnecessary formalities, said an official statement.

The Labour Department of the Delhi Government has abolished the mandatory renewal of registration under Section 5 of the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954.

Currently, the Act mandates renewal of registration every 21 years from the date of registration. Eliminating this renewal requirement is a relief for traders and will further strengthen ‘Ease of Doing Business’ in Delhi, the statement added.

Delhi Labour Minister Kapil Mishra said that removing the mandatory renewal of registration after 21 years will provide real relief to traders.

With simplified processes, Delhi’s business environment will become more entrepreneur-friendly. This decision will move the registration process towards a one-time registration model, freeing traders from the hassle of periodic renewals, he said.

This step will give new momentum, transparency, and strength to ‘Ease of Doing Business’ in Delhi and further empower the trade and service sector of the capital, the statement added.

The registration process under the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954 is already fully online. No documents are required to be submitted, no fee is charged, and the registration certificate is issued immediately based on the information provided by the applicant. This online registration system has been in effect since 2009.