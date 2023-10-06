Delhi govt donates Rs 10 crore to Himachal Pradesh relief fund

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday donated Rs 10 crore to Himachal Pradesh relief fund for relief efforts following the devastation caused by heavy rains in the hill state.

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had sought help from the Delhi government in the wake of the rain-triggered disaster, a government statement said. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had last week approved the donation of the amount to the Himachal Aapda Rahat Kosh 2023, from Delhi's relief fund, to help the hill state in its rehabilitation efforts. "Please accept the Delhi government's contribution of Rs 10 crore to the Aapda Rahat Kosh 2023. I hope this helps in your efforts to augment and mobilise resources to rehabilitate the people and for the return of normalcy to Dev Bhoomi Himachal. The Delhi government will support all your efforts to mitigate this crisis," Kejriwal wrote to Sukhu.