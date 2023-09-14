Delhi govt doubles targets under transport schemes, Outcome Budget document shows

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) The Delhi government has doubled its targets for various transport initiatives, including the registration of electric vehicles under the EV Policy and setting up public charging points, according to an Outcome Budget document.

The city government's planning department on Tuesday shared the Outcome Budget document that contains details of achievements during 2021-22 and 2022-23 and the targets for 2023-24.

It details the targets and budget allocations for various schemes and programmes of the 22 departments and agencies in 2023-24.

According to the document, the transport department has set a target of achieving 2,23,988 (2.23 lakh) electric vehicle registrations by the end of the financial year.

Under the city government's Electric Vehicle Policy, 34,493 vehicles were registered in 2021-22. The number of electric vehicles in Delhi rose to 1,11,994 (1.11 lakh) in the next financial year. In 2023-24, the department is targeting to register 2,23,988 (2.23 lakh) electric vehicles, according to the report.

The Delhi government's EV Policy came into effect on August 7, 2020.

The transport department registered 14,257 electric two-wheelers in 2021-22. The number of electric two-wheelers registered in Delhi surged to 52,569 the following year. In 2023-24, it is targeting to register 1,05,138 (1.05 lakh) such vehicles.

Of the total vehicles registered in Delhi, 7.78 per cent were electric in 2021-22 and 10.47 per cent in 2022-23. In 2023-24, the department expects 20.94 per cent of all vehicles registered to be electric.

The report states that 779 public charging points came up in 2021-22. The number of charging points surged to 2,734 the following year. The department has set a target of setting up another 2,734 charging points in 2023-24.

The transport department is also targeting setting up 256 battery swapping points, taking their total to 512.

In 2021-22, the transport department issued 119,327 licences, which surged to 220,458 in the next financial year. The department has set a target of issuing 242,503 licences in 2023-24.

In 2021-22, subsidy was granted on 14,023 vehicles under the EV Policy. The figure rose to 65,201 in the next financial year. The department has been assigned a target of providing subsidy to 65,201 new vehicles this year as well.

The Delhi government has mapped 248 schemes and listed various outcome and output indicators on which performance will be assessed at the end of the financial year. This will then be presented in the assembly as the Outcome Budget. PTI SLB SZM