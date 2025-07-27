Delhi govt drafts Logistics and Warehousing Policy 2025 to cut congestion, boost freight movement

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) The Delhi government is preparing to launch its Logistics and Warehousing Policy 2025, with the draft outlining measures aimed at decongesting the national capital, reducing pollution and improving trade efficiency.

The government is exploring dedicated logistics hubs, green freight corridors and technology-driven solutions — initiatives aimed at easing traffic, cutting emissions and enhancing the ease of doing business, a statement said.

Delhi currently handles 10 lakh tonnes of freight per day through 1.93 lakh vehicles, 21 per cent of which is pass-through traffic. The largest share is carried by trucks transporting building materials (4,132 vehicles/day), textiles (3,995), fruits and vegetables (2,569), and food products (2,468). Even pharmaceuticals (559) and automobiles (588) contribute to congestion, the statement added.

In the absence of proper warehousing zones, these vehicles enter city interiors, clogging major routes and worsening pollution, it noted.

Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the draft policy proposes relocating warehouses to the city's periphery and shifting last-mile deliveries to electric and CNG vehicles. These measures would help cut vehicular emissions and reduce congestion at hotspots such as Azadpur, Ghazipur, Naraina and Karol Bagh, he added.

The upcoming policy is structured around 16 key action points aimed at overhauling Delhi's logistics landscape. Among the major initiatives are 24/7 operations for logistics parks through amendments to the Model Shops Act, and digital delivery management to optimise truck movement and reduce peak-hour traffic.

Other proposed steps include the creation of designated commercial parking areas with loading bays under the PPP model, and the development of Urban Consolidation and Logistics Distribution Centres (UCLDCs) to consolidate cargo and shift last-mile delivery to clean-fuel vehicles.

These measures will address key bottlenecks, from truck parking shortages to outdated freight handling systems, and make Delhi's supply chain more efficient and environmentally sustainable, the statement said.

The draft policy also includes a comprehensive set of subsidies to support industry players and promote sustainable practices. These include land lease discounts to incentivise warehouse relocation from congested city centres, subsidies for technology adoption, and financial support for upgrading cold chains and storage facilities.

Special incentives have also been proposed for green energy and eco-friendly initiatives such as solar panel installation on warehouses, adoption of electric and CNG-powered freight vehicles, and energy-efficient building designs.

The policy, developed by the Department of Industries, aims to streamline regulations, integrate advanced logistics technology and upgrade infrastructure in line with the National Logistics Policy.

"For years, the national capital suffered from clogged roads, chaotic freight movement and rising pollution because the previous government failed to act. Traders were left to struggle with outdated systems. Our government is correcting this through a forward-looking policy that will create dedicated logistics hubs, reduce emissions and ease business operations," Sirsa said.

The minister assured that stakeholder and citizen feedback will shape the final policy.

"We want every voice to be heard — from big logistics players to small traders. Only after incorporating these suggestions will we notify the policy," he said.

The draft will undergo public and inter-departmental consultations shortly to ensure a participatory approach before final implementation. PTI SLB HIG