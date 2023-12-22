Delhi govt drafts policy, zeroes in on two locations to station food trucks

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) The Delhi government has zeroed in on two locations to station food trucks as part of its ambitious plans to promote a night economy, officials said on Friday.

A draft policy on food trucks has been submitted to Delhi Tourism Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and it is under consideration, they said.

"The policy has been drafted and the document submitted to the minister. Once approved, it will be uploaded on the website for public feedback," a senior government official said.

It does not mention land parcels, however, since these are yet to be acquired from the different road-owning agencies.

The policy states that an identified piece of land will be handed over to a concessionaire who will bring the food trucks to the area.

The concessionaire will be tasked with getting the permissions and the licences from different agencies while the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation will act as the facilitator.

The city government had earlier identified 16 locations for stationing these food trucks but the plan hit a roadblock after opposition from the agencies concerned.

"There was a discussion over having mobile or stationary food trucks. Some agencies were not on board with having mobile food trucks owing to issues of permission. We also need space to station the food trucks from 8 pm to 2 am," the senior government official said.

"The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said parking on its land is not free before 10 pm since the services operate till late," the official added.

Two spots -- near the Rajiv Chowk metro station and the Salimgarh stretch -- have been identified for stationing the food trucks, according to the official.

"There are plans to hold a meeting with the agencies concerned to finalise the finer details. Maybe we can start with these two places as a pilot and then move to other locations," the official said.

The 16 selected locations identified initially included Dilli Haat-Janakpuri, Dilli Haat-Pitampura, DDA Park in Rohini and Vishwavidhalaya, among others.

In June, the city government said Delhi would soon have food truck hubs like those in New York, Hong Kong and Australia.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier given his in-principle approval to the policy outline.

At that time, the Chief Minister's Office said the policy would be implemented with the operation of food trucks in 16 selected locations.

Upon its successful implementation, the model would be replicated across Delhi, it had said.

Presenting the budget for the 2022-23 financial year, Manish Sisodia -- the-then deputy chief minister -- had said the city government was preparing a policy to allow food trucks to operate at designated locations from 8 pm to 2 am.

"This will strengthen the night economy of Delhi and new employment opportunities will be created," Sisodia had said. PTI SLB SZM