Delhi govt eggs on its schools to tie up with NGOs, CSR entities under Vidyanjali plan

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) The Delhi government is encouraging its schools to strengthen partnerships with NGOs and corporate social responsibility entities through the Vidyanjali portal, a Union government initiative aimed at promoting community participation in education.

According to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE), the move aligns with the vision outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which highlights volunteerism and collaboration as key to transforming the country's education system.

It stated that NGOs, non-profit organisations and CSR partners can extend their services to the Delhi government and aided schools through the Vidyanjali portal.

The circular added that schools are encouraged to make full use of the opportunities under this platform while ensuring that no personal or sensitive data of students is shared with external partners under any circumstances.

Citing the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Education's Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), the DoE said the "adopt-a-School" module, now live on the official Vidyanjali website, allows formal collaboration between schools and external partners for long-term support and resource enhancement.

The concept note for the module was issued by DoSEL on January 20, 2025, following a meeting chaired by the economic adviser, it stated.

As per the circular, school principals and heads of schools (HoS) are authorised to accept proposals from CSR partners through the Vidyanjali portal, based on the school's specific needs.

No additional permission or no objection certificate from the directorate is required for routine projects. However, approval from the directorate must be sought through the e-office system for major works such as the construction of rooms, toilets, or other high-value projects.

It further mentioned that all proposals from CSR partners must be submitted via the Vidyanjali portal only, with formalities completed jointly by the school and the contributor.

Maintenance of assets, it added, should preferably be covered under the manufacturer's warranty, while schools may use funds from the approved Composite School Grant for upkeep if necessary.

Once projects receive state-level approval on the portal, CSR entities can contribute in the form of activities, sponsorships or assets, the circular added.