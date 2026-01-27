Delhi govt expands dialysis, diagnostic and OT services at IGH Dwarka

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) The Delhi government has expanded dialysis, diagnostic and surgical services at Indira Gandhi Hospital (IGH) in Dwarka as part of its efforts to strengthen the public healthcare infrastructure in west Delhi, according to an official statement.

Dialysis capacity at the hospital has been increased from 35 to 50 units, a move expected to reduce waiting time and improve access to renal care, it said.

The government has also commissioned a 500 mA X-ray machine in the radiology department to support emergency and trauma care, enabling faster and more accurate diagnostic imaging.

Operation theatre (OT) services at the hospital have been extended from 8 am to 8 pm to improve surgical availability and patient outcomes, it added.

According to the statement, the hospital has initiated corneal retrieval services in collaboration with the AIIMS Corneal Retrieval Centre under the Hospital Corneal Retrieval Programme, aimed at promoting eye donation and strengthening transplant services.

It also said the Brain Health Clinic at IGH, inaugurated in May 2025, has emerged as a key centre for integrated neurological and mental health care.

The clinic caters to 20 to 30 neurology patients and 15 to 20 psychiatry and psychology patients daily, providing treatment and counselling for conditions including headaches, seizures, stroke and behavioural disorders.

"The expansion of dialysis, radiology, OT services and specialised facilities like the Brain Health Clinic at IGH Dwarka demonstrates our commitment to reducing patient burden and strengthening timely care. Our focus is not only on adding infrastructure but on ensuring compassionate, comprehensive and outcome-oriented treatment for the people of Delhi," the statement said quoting Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh.

The government would continue to modernise public hospitals to meet the growing healthcare needs of the population, the statement added.