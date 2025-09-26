Delhi govt expands dialysis services, to benefit 1,500 patients daily from 150 new machines

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) The Delhi government has strengthened its healthcare infrastructure by installing 150 new hemodialysis machines across six major government hospitals, enabling over 1,500 patients to receive life-saving dialysis treatment daily.

This expansion, part of the ongoing Sewa Pakhwada 2025 initiative, has significantly reduced waiting times and ensured timely treatment for residents across the city, an official statement on Friday said.

Burari Hospital received 55 machines, Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital 45, Ambedkar Nagar Hospital 25, Dr Baba Sahib Ambedkar Hospital 10, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital 5, and Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital 10.

With these additions, the total number of dialysis machines in the Delhi government hospitals has reached 300, serving thousands of residents in need of critical care.

Rajesh Kumar (58), a dialysis patient at Burari Hospital, said, "Earlier, we often had to wait for hours to get a dialysis session, and sometimes it was difficult for the hospital to accommodate everyone." "With the new machines, more patients like me are getting timely treatment and help every day. It has made a huge difference in our lives," Kumar added.

Alongside critical care, the Delhi government's 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' campaign continues to reach large numbers of people, the statement read.

So far, 1,558 health camps — including 60 specialist camps at PHCs — have been conducted, benefiting 9,35,896 citizens. Of these, 5,69,294 women and 3,86,270 men have been screened, it added.

State Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said, "The installation of 150 dialysis machines will help us save more lives each day. At the same time, the Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar initiative ensures women and children get the preventive care and nutrition they need. I urge all women in the city to avail of these services." The campaign also emphasises TB prevention, with 18,530 women screened and 1,041 Nikshay Mitras registered to support patients, the statement said.

Nutrition kits and health consultations are being provided at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and community health centres to ensure women and children overcome nutritional deficiencies, promoting overall family health, it added.