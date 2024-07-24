Delhi govt expedites redevelopment plan for 26 non-conforming industrial clusters

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) The Delhi government has sped up the redevelopment work of 26 non-conforming industrial clusters in the national capital, with the hiring of consultants, officials said on Wednesday.

Redevelopment of these industrial areas for job creation was one of the initiatives announced by the Kejriwal government in its 'Rozgar' budget of 2022-23.

The Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) has empanelled an architectural consulting firm for up to 40 per cent of the area, to be allocated based on priorities set by the Industries Department, according to the officials.

Empanelment of a consultant for 25 per cent of the industrial area is under process, while a tender has been floated for getting on board consultants for the remaining 35 per cent of the non-conforming industrial area, they said.

The identified 26 industrial clusters to be redeveloped include Anand Parbat (49.50 hectares), Shahdara (19.70 hectares), Samaypur Badli (20.10 hectares), Sultanpur Majra (14.81 hectares), Libaspur (86.66 hectares), New Mandoli (24.91 hectares), Karawal Nagar (27.46 hectares), and Mundka Udyog Nagar South, (158.07 hectares), among others, and a godown cluster in Mundka measuring 164.3 hectares.

The redevelopment plan will be prepared based on the Master Plan of Delhi 2021 or draft of the master plan for 2041, whichever is applicable, the officials said.

Under the plan, the government will facilitate redevelopment of non-conforming industrial clusters by subsidising the process of plan approval from local bodies in the ratio of 90:10.

The Delhi government will cover 90 per cent of the costs for preparing and approving the redevelopment plan from the local body, while the remaining 10 per cent will be borne by the association of the non-conforming industrial cluster concerned, the officials said.

The redevelopment work will include survey of each non conforming industrial cluster, preparation of layout plan on the basis of existing infrastructure like roads and drains, and a preliminary estimate for redevelopment works in consultation with the stakeholders, they added. PTI VIT RPA