Delhi govt extends policy meant for electric vehicles till Dec 31

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) The Delhi government has extended its existing electric vehicle policy till December 31 this year, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Saturday said.

Gahlot said the Cabinet has approved the extension of the existing policy and all incentives including subsidies under it will continue.

"Delhi Cabinet led by CM @arvindkejriwal has given its approval to extend the existing Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy till 31.12.2023 or till notification of Delhi EV policy 2.0 whichever is earlier.

"All incentives including subsidy under the existing policy shall continue. Delhi EV policy 2.0 is in final stages and after necessary approvals shall be notified soon," Gahlot posted on X.

The minister had earlier told PTI that the Electric Vehicles Policy 2.0 would look at incentivising the retrofitting of vehicles considering its high cost.

People want to convert their IC (internal combustion) engines into electric ones. The process is expensive. For converting a normal Gypsy, it takes almost Rs 5-6 lakh, which is on the higher side, he had said.

The Delhi Electric Vehicles Policy 2020 expired on August 8 this year.

The policy notified in August 2020, aimed at raising the share of EVs in Delhi to 25 per cent by 2024. PTI VIT VN VN