Delhi govt extends Rs 10 lakh health cover to 3,330 more lawyers

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Delhi government on Monday extended its Rs 10 lakh health insurance coverage to 3,330 new lawyers in the city under the Chief Minister Advocates Welfare Scheme, officials said.

As per the scheme of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, the lawyers will receive Rs 10 lakh personal health coverage as well as Rs 5 lakh family insurance, an official statement said, adding that Chief Minister Atishi has sanctioned the decision.

The AAP government is currently providing health insurance to over 27,000 lawyers in the national capital. With the addition of these new beneficiaries, the total number of insured lawyers will increase to approximately 31,000, the statement said.

"The AAP government has always prioritised the welfare of lawyers and will continue to do so. Lawyers play a crucial role in upholding the Constitution and ensuring justice for all," Atishi said.

The government launched the scheme in 2019 to enhance the welfare of lawyers. It allocates Rs 50 crore annually for the implementation of the scheme, which was particularly beneficial during the Covid-19 pandemic, providing critical support to thousands of lawyers and their families, the chief minister said.

Under this scheme, the enrolled lawyers are provided Rs 10 lakh term insurance, along with a group insurance worth Rs 5 lakh covering their spouse and two dependent children up to the age of 25, the statement said.

To be a beneficiary, a lawyer must register with the Bar Council of Delhi and be a voter in the national capital, it added. PTI MHS ARI