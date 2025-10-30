Delhi govt fast-tracks Atal Canteen project ahead of Vajpayee's birth anniversary

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has floated tenders for 54 Atal Canteens across the city over the past 10 days, with an aim to launch them around the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, officials said.

December 25 this year will mark the former prime minister's 101st birth anniversary.

Announced in Delhi government's first budget session, the Atal Canteen project envisions 100 centres to provide subsidised, hygienic, and nutritious meals to the urban poor, particularly residents of JJ clusters. Each meal will be priced at around Rs 5. The government has allocated Rs 100 crore for the scheme, which is expected to be fully operational by the end of the year.

DUSIB is implementing the project, which includes identifying locations, designing outlets, and preparing the operational framework.

The board has floated tenders across various constituencies, including Chhatarpur, Sangam Vihar, Greater Kailash, Hari Nagar, Matiala, Janakpuri, Vikas Puri, Dwarka, Sonia Vihar, Model Town, Timarpur, Udyog Bhawan, Mangolpuri, Wazirpur, and Mehrauli.

A dedicated Atal Canteen Branch has also been set up within DUSIB to oversee the rollout.

According to a DUSIB notification, the board has been tasked with identifying suitable sites in JJ clusters, designing disposal centres wherever required, and completing the operational framework of the scheme.

It is also finalising the logo, meals, pricing, signboards, and related arrangements to ensure smooth functioning once the canteens are launched, officials added.