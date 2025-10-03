Delhi govt finalising logo, menu for Atal Canteens to offer subsidised meals

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Delhi government is finalising the logo, menu, and signboards for Atal Canteens, which will provide meals at just Rs 5 per plate to residents of slum clusters in the capital city, officials said.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has been asked to identify suitable locations in JJ clusters, prepare the design of disposal centres wherever required, and complete the operational framework of the scheme, a notification issued by the DUSIB said.

The board is also working on finalising the meals, their pricing and related matters to ensure smooth functioning once the outlets are launched, it said.

The DUSIB notification said to streamline the rollout of the scheme, the government has constituted a dedicated Atal Canteen Branch under the urban shelter board, which will function under the supervision of the principal director, who will be assisted by a superintending engineer and an executive engineer.

“It has been tasked with coordinating every stage of the project, from design and construction to vendor selection and final execution, so that the canteens can be launched on schedule.

“The branch may also take the help of an assistant engineer and a junior engineer to ensure that the work progresses in a time-bound manner,” the notification said.

The responsibilities of the branch include overseeing the design and finalisation of the logo and signboards, identifying suitable locations for setting up the canteens, arranging the construction of disposal centres wherever necessary, finalising the menu and rates, and preparing the ‘request for proposal’ for the selection of vendors.

The process will be carried out through a designated division before the scheme is formally rolled out, the notification said.

Atal Canteens are aimed at providing affordable, hygienic and nutritious food to the urban poor and residents of JJ clusters, in line with the government's broader efforts to strengthen food security for the economically weaker sections of society.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the scheme while presenting the Delhi Budget for FY 2025-26, earmarking Rs 100 crore for its implementation.

The government plans to establish 100 canteens across the city to coincide with the birth centenary celebrations of former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee in December.

Subsidised canteens named after Vajpayee are already operational in several states.

The BJP included the launch of Atal Canteens in its 2025 election manifesto for Delhi, presenting it as a key social welfare promise. With the new branch in place, officials said the capital is now moving towards ground-level execution of the initiative. PTI SHB ARI