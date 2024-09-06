Delhi govt forms panel for verification of beneficiaries of scheme for 'women under distress'

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) The Delhi government has formed a committee to conduct verification of beneficiaries of its scheme to provide financial assistance under the 'women under distress' category after receiving complaints of irregularities, officials said on Thursday.

The women and child development department of the government has formed the six-member committee to prepare guidelines for the verification drive and questionnaires for its around 3.8 lakh beneficiaries, they said.

The 'women in distress' category includes widowed, divorced, separated and destitute women who are paid a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 by the department. The verification drive will start soon, the officials said.

The committee will assess the verification campaign to be run using digital or manual proforma to collect data from beneficiaries. The fieldwork will be conducted through Anganwadi workers, they added. PTI VIT IJT IJT