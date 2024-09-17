Delhi govt functioning, pending projects likely to speed up with Atishi taking charge as CM

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister-designate Atishi will have to hit the ground running to accelerate the city government's functioning and ensure that the flagship projects and schemes are back on track in view of the assembly polls due in February.

The AAP government, whose functioning was affected due to five-month imprisonment of outgoing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has been struggling to address issues related to basic services and infra that include roads, water supply and sewer, and medicines due to alleged fund crunch.

Atishi will have to deal with these and much more during her short span of chief ministership, apart from ensuring implementation of Kejriwal's promise to provide Rs 1,000 honorarium to eligible women in Delhi under 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana'.

In a post on X in Hindi, Kejriwal extended well wishes to his successor whom he earlier in the day recommended as the leader of the ruling AAP's legislative party and next chief minister of Delhi.

Mirroring the time to come, Atishi thanked her "Guru" Kejriwal for the "big responsibility", saying she will run the government under his "guidance".

Atishi asserted that she would protect the interests of Delhi people, alleging the BJP would try to "obstruct" the AAP government's welfare schemes like free electricity supply, facilities at hospitals, and free bus rides for women.

The immediate task before Atishi will be the formation of a new Cabinet in consultation with the party, holding of crucial National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) meeting for Group A postings, resuming the doorstep delivery of services scheme, approval of Delhi EV Policy 2.0 and Solar Policy, among others, officials said.

The new chief minister will also be involved in hectic meetings to speed up pending work on welfare schemes and infrastructure-related projects related to roads, water supply, sewerage, pollution, disbursal of subsidies, and wage revision of workers in unorganised sector.

The most daunting task before Atishi, however, will be to establish healthy relations with the LG office in the wake of his approval needed for a variety of governance as well as welfare and development related works of the Delhi government, the officials said.

Launch of projects and schemes such as mohalla clinics and premium buses, inauguration of hospitals, schools and flyovers, and new initiatives could materialise in coming weeks with the new chief minister taking charge, they added. PTI VIT VIT KVK KVK