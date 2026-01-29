Delhi govt gears up to present one-year report card, ministers to submit achievements

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Nearing completion of one year in power, the Delhi government led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed ministers to furnish details of their achievements and performance so far, officials said on Thursday.

The BJP, after victory in the Assembly polls, formed a government on February 20, with Gupta and her council of ministers sworn in at a ceremony in Ramleela Maidan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the past 11 months, the BJP government has fulfilled some of its key poll promises, including the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, setting up Ayushman Arogya Mandir clinics, and opening Atal canteens for providing meals among the needy people at a nominal charge of Rs 5 per person.

The departments of the governments have been asked to furnish their achievements, including the status of ongoing schemes and projects, in a proper report card. Information is being compiled to present the reports by various departments to the Chief Minister's Office, they said.

The Delhi unit of the BJP has also planned to highlight the achievements of its government on the completion of its first year in power on February 20.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government, which is preparing to present its second annual budget, has asked the departments to provide details of new schemes and projects to be launched in 2026-27.

The Finance department of the government has written to all the heads of the departments to submit the details of the new programmes, schemes and projects along with classification of expenditure and requirement of budget for the 2026-27 fiscal.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who holds the finance portfolio, presented her maiden annual budget 2025-26 in March last year, having a record total outlays of Rs one lakh crore. PTI VIT HIG