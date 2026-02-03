Delhi govt gives job to wife of BJP worker who drowned in Yamuna

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) The Delhi government on Tuesday provided employment to the wife of a BJP worker who accidentally drowned in the Yamuna while feeding fish in Sonia Vihar.

According to a statement, Deepa Nainwal, wife of the late Kuldeep Nainwal, was given the job following a decision taken earlier by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to support the bereaved family and ensure a stable source of livelihood.

The appointment was formalised in the presence of Law and Justice Minister and Karawal Nagar MLA Kapil Mishra, it stated.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the government does not merely offer assurances in times of crisis, but takes concrete decisions at the grassroots level to safeguard the future of affected families.

Mishra said, "We stand firmly with every BJP worker and will support them like a family in every adversity. This appointment is the result of that very approach, which reflects both sensitivity and responsibility." The Delhi government had already provided financial assistance to the affected family and had also announced taking responsibility for the education of the daughter. The job provided today is an important and decisive step taken in continuation of those measures, it stated.

Upon receiving the employment, Nainwal expressed her gratitude to the chief minister and law minister, stating that this decision would allow her family to move forward in life with self-reliance and dignity.

The BJP leader Kuldeep Nainwal, among four people, died after accidentally falling in the Yamuna while feeding fish on October 5 last year. PTI SHB SHB APL APL