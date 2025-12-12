Delhi govt gives jobs to 36 dependants of 1984 riot victims; CM calls it 'restoration of dignity'

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday handed over appointment letters to 36 dependents of families affected by the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

She called the gesture "not merely employment, but the restoration of dignity, rights and identity" for those who have waited four decades for justice.

Gupta said the 1984 riots remain an unforgettable tragedy and added that while no compensation can undo the loss suffered by the families, the Delhi government is committed to ensuring they get a dignified life.

She credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for expediting justice through the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), and said her government was carrying forward that resolve by completing a transparent and fast-tracked appointment process.

Nineteen dependants had earlier received appointment letters, and with the latest batch, a total of 55 riot-affected family members have now been appointed to Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) posts across various departments.

The chief minister urged the new recruits to serve with integrity and contribute to building a "Viksit Delhi".

Delhi Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who attended the event, said the decision offers "a true balm on the deep wounds" of families who have struggled for decades for recognition and justice.

He said many parents of victims are now elderly, and the government has allowed their children to take up the posts instead.

For the first time, he noted, concessions in age and educational qualifications have been granted specifically to support riot-affected families.

"This initiative rises above politics," Sirsa said, adding that it symbolises compassion, service and the restoration of self-respect for families who have silently carried their pain for years. PTI NSM NSM SHS SHS