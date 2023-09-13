Delhi govt gives nod to BS VI-compliant diesel vehicles for inter-state stage carriage

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) The Delhi government will allow the registration of all BS VI-compliant diesel vehicles for inter-state stage carriage in the national capital.

In an order on July 24, the Supreme Court had modified its previous order to pave way for the registration of all BS VI-compliant diesel vehicles in Delhi, irrespective of their requirement for the G20 summit.

Citing the judgement of the apex court, an order issued by the Delhi Transport Department said, "... the competent authority is pleased to allow the registration of all BS VI compliant Diesel vehicles in GNCT of Delhi for Inter-State Stage Carriage, All India Tourist Permit (AITP) holders having capacity of more than 7+1 persons, coaches, buses." The Delhi Taxi and Tourist Transporters' Operators' Association, in a statement, welcomed the decision, even as it took exception at the delay in issuing of the order by the Transport department.

"We welcome the decision. This will lead to the Delhi government earning revenue from the registration. These buses and tempo travellers that have been allowed registration have lesser emissions than CNG vehicles, thus they will cause lesser pollution," it said in a statement. PTI SLB VN VN