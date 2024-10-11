Delhi govt gives nod to Rs 387-crore project to set up hybrid courts in districts

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) The Delhi government has given nod to a Rs 387-crore project to set up hybrid courts in districts for online and in-person proceedings of cases, officials said on Friday.

The approval was given to the project by the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) of the Delhi government after an adverse comment of the high court on the matter.

The Delhi High Court earlier this year asked the chief secretary to expedite sanctioning of the amount to facilitate hybrid hearings in 691 subordinate courts in the national capital and implement the project on priority basis.

The court, hearing a petition concerning the infrastructure for hybrid hearings in district courts, clarified that a comprehensive tender for all the 691 courts should be floated.

The EFC, in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Atishi, approved the project to be completed speedily keeping the sanctioned cost in mind, said a government officer..

The project, monitored by the Law Department, is to be executed by the Public Works Department (PWD) of the Delhi government, he said.