Delhi govt gives nod to transfer of bus services from DIMTS to DTC

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) The Delhi government on Tuesday approved the transfer of the operation of Delhi's bus services from DIMTS to the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

This arrangement will come into effect from the next financial year, according to an official statement.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that this decision would improve the quality of bus services, make route rationalisation easier, and provide greater stability to drivers and conductors.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa addressed a press conference.

"Bringing all bus operations under DTC will enhance service efficiency, allow rationalisation of routes, and ensure better employment stability for drivers and conductors currently engaged under outsourced arrangements," he said.

The move is expected to strengthen route planning, ensure accountability, and foster a unified command structure within Delhi's public transport network, said an official.

Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) Ltd. is a specialised urban transport and infrastructure organisation focused on planning, development and implementation of sustainable mobility solutions.

Established in April 2006, DIMTS functions as a centre of excellence in the urban transport sector, combining technical expertise, policy insight and on-ground execution capabilities, according to its website.

In July 2007, DIMTS became an equal equity joint venture of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), it said.

DIMTS has worked with a wide range of national and local institutions, including the Ministry of Urban Development, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the Airports Authority of India, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, and the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, among others, it added.

DTC has a fleet of 2,700 buses, including 70 CNG buses, that will be phased out by the end of this year. DIMTS has 2,760 buses, with two-third of its fleet comprising CNG buses that will be phased out by 2031. PTI SLB NB NB