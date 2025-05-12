Delhi govt giving ORS to commuters, raising awareness about heart-related illnesses at ISBTs

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Providing ORS sachets to passengers, putting up posters on heat-related illnesses at Kashmere Gate, Sarai Kale Khan and Anand Vihar Inter-State Bus Terminals are part of the Delhi government’s plan to protect commuters from the scorching heat.

According to an official, the Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) has floated a tender for procurement of pamphlets cautioning people about heat-related illnesses.

The DTIDC also plans to procure 5,000 ORS sachets for passengers, bus conductors and other staffers in case they fall ill.

"These measures are part of the Delhi Heat Action Plan-2025. There are also plans for having drinking water facilities for people and shaded areas for passengers at the three ISBTs that have huge footfalls on a daily basis," an official said.

The official said they want to expedite the process so that when the heatwave begins, they are fully geared to provide passengers ease and comfort.

"There are various measures that are being planned. The department will also be distributing pamphlets to passengers giving details about heat-related illnesses and posters will also be put up about precautions to be taken during the summer months," he added.

During a meeting last month, Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh had emphasised the deployment of ‘Jal Doots’ -- trained personnel who will distribute purified drinking water at bus-queue shelters across the city.

The Kashmere Gate ISBT caters to over 1,600 buses, including inter-state buses, DTC and Cluster buses and nearly a hundred All India Tourist Permit buses.

Meanwhile, the Anand Vihar ISBT caters to around 870 buses while the Sarai Kale Khan to around 240 buses. PTI SLB NB NB