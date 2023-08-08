Delhi govt grants permission to transplant 107 trees from upcoming Common Central Secretariat site

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The Delhi government has granted permission to transplant 107 trees from the site of the upcoming Common Central Secretariat building on Ashoka Road.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) had sought the city government's nod to transplant the 107 trees affected due to the construction of the building -- meant to house central administrative offices of the Union government -- on the site. The trees will be transplanted at the NTPC Eco Park in Badarpur. No trees will be felled at the construction site, the Delhi government said in a statement.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved the proposal on the condition that the agency will have to plant 1,070 saplings of native species such as Neem, Amaltas, Pipal, Pilkhan, Gular, Bargad, Desi Kikar and Arjun as compensation.

The CPWD will have to maintain the saplings for seven years, according to Delhi government guidelines.