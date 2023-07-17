Delhi govt green-lights declaration of 920 acres in Kanjhawala as industrial area

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) The Delhi government has approved a notification to declare 920 acres of land in Kanjhawala as an industrial area in a bid to facilitate the growth of industries and generate an increasing number of employment opportunities in the region.

This forthcoming industrial area will be one of the largest in Delhi, contributing to the economic growth of the city and creating employment opportunities for a substantial number of individuals, said a statement from the office of Industries Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday.

The initiative will effectively address the issue of illegal operations conducted by numerous industrial units which often result in accidents and uncontrolled pollution in commercial and residential areas, it said.

The Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) will provide essential services, including road networks, sewage and drainage systems, solid waste management systems, fire fighting systems, and electricity, in the industrial area. "The comprehensive development of the area aims to facilitate the growth of industries and generate an increasing number of employment opportunities," the statement added.

