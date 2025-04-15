Delhi govt halted EWS document issuance, public inconvenienced but officials spared, claims AAP

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) AAP on Tuesday accused the BJP government here of stopping the issuance of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificates, thereby affecting access to education and healthcare for eligible families.

There was no immediate response from the BJP over the allegations.

Citing the minutes of an official meeting, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed the government has decided to pause the issuance of new certificates.

"The government will examine the EWS certificates issued so far as there is an apprehension that a large number of ineligible people have been issued EWS certificates. No new EWS certificates will be issued by the revenue department till further orders," he said.

The AAP leader and former Delhi minister said that this decision of the Rekha Gupta dispensation will have an immediate impact on students who require EWS certificates for admission to schools and colleges, and on patients needing hospital beds reserved for the EWS category.

Targeting Chief Minister Gupta, he sought to know what action has been taken against officers if EWS certificates have indeed been issued to ineligible people. "How many officials has she suspended?" he asked. He alleged the common people were being punished for administrative lapses. "She (CM Gupta) has not acted against officials, but is creating problems for the common people," Bharadwaj added.