Delhi govt hands over PWD border road maintenance to NHAI for enhanced connectivity

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) In a first, the Delhi government has planned to handover the maintenance of PWD roads in the city border areas to NHAI, with a 13.23-km stretch of Delhi-Rohtak Road being transferred to the authority as part of its initiative to strengthen road network.

The move will also boost a larger infrastructure development strategy in the national capital. According to the government, the 13.23 stretch from Peeragarhi Chowk to Tikri Border (Delhi-Haryana border) will soon be handed over to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and with the in-principle agreement of Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, I have approved and forwarded a proposal to NHAI for the transfer of the stretch to its much-needed upgradation," PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said.

He said that other such stretches are also being identified for further strengthening the highway network and reducing travel time for commuters.

This will ensure better road maintenance, faster execution of projects, and long-term sustainability of Delhi’s highway network, a statement from Verma's office said.

The development comes after the PWD minister approached Gadkari who has given in-principle approval to it.

“The move will facilitate the upgradation of this crucial corridor into a world-class highway," the statement said.

Last week, BJP's Mundka MLA Gajender Singh Drall requested the PWD minister in the Delhi Assembly to give special attention to the Delhi-Rohtak road as congestion and long-hours traffic jams are a major issue for lakhs of daily commuters.

The new move will facilitate smoother traffic flow, better road conditions, and enhanced connectivity for thousands of daily commuters travelling between Delhi and Haryana.

The double-engine government of the BJP is focused on ensuring smoother traffic flow, enhanced connectivity, and world-class infrastructure, the minister said.

This initiative highlights seamless Centre-State coordination and Modi government’s commitment to large-scale infrastructure development, ensuring Delhi’s roads meet global standards and contribute to a stronger national highway network, he added. PTI VIT BUN NB