Delhi govt has expedited preparations to set up 200 camps for Kanwar Yatris

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) The Delhi government has expedited preparations to set up 200 camps across the city, particularly in the trans-Yamuna areas, for the Kanwar Yatra that will begin later this month, officials said on Friday.

During the month on Sawan, which begins from July 22, people from Delhi and neighbouring Haryana walk to Rishikesh and Haridwar in Uttarakhand, collect water from the Ganga river and bring it back to be offered in Shiva temples.

Tenders for setting up these camps have already been issued, the officials said.

Of these 200 camps, 40 will be located in North East Delhi, 30 in East Delhi and 17 in Shahdara, an official of the revenue department said.

Electricity, drinking water and washrooms are among the facilities that will be provided in these camps that will house Kanwar Yatris during the month of 'Sawan' which begins on July 22, Kamal Bansal of the department's Teerth Yatra Vikas Samiti said.

The rush of devotees will be at its highest from July 25 to July 26, he said and added that teams of the department are making preparations to ensure there are no problems.

Officials said earlier it was difficult to set up camps as several permissions were required. But this time the district magistrates held meetings with the organisers of the Kanwar Yatra to ensure that all formalities are completed without any hassle, they said.

In a meeting last month to review the preparations for the Kanwar Yatra, Delhi Minister Atishi direct officers concerned to provide all the facilities to devotees, including waterproof camps for resting, drinking water, toilets and medical help.

She also asked the officers to link the camps to local dispensaries and hospitals and deploy ambulances.