Delhi govt has requested Centre to deploy Territorial Army to protect Yamuna: Minister Verma

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Delhi government has requested the Centre to deploy the Territorial Army (TA) along the banks of the Yamuna to safeguard the river, Water Minister Parvesh Verma said on Wednesday.

Taking part in the month-long 'Delhi Ko Kude se Azadi' cleanliness drive, Verma reached the Yamuna Ghat near ITO, where he appealed to the public to avoid littering around the river.

"We have seen that people come to the river to pray, but throw plastic bags around it. Today, I came to Yamuna Ghat to take part in this campaign and to urge citizens to dispose of plastic bags and 'puja samagri' in designated places to keep the area clean," the minister said.

Verma said the focus is on creating awareness among the public to keep the river clean.

"A proposal regarding the deployment of the Territorial Army has been sent to the Centre, and hopefully it will be finalised soon," the minister said.

Cleaning the Yamuna has been a key focus of the Delhi government. A proposal to deploy the Territorial Army to safeguard the river from dumping, mining, encroachment and theft was first discussed in April this year.

"The idea is to create a chain of participation where individuals, families and communities take responsibility for cleaning their surroundings and inspire others to do the same," added Verma.

The TA is a voluntary, part-time reserve force that helps during emergencies, natural disasters and for maintaining essential services, while also potentially providing units for the regular army.

In 2023, a Territorial Army company was deployed to ensure ground-level enforcement and monitoring of all untrapped drains and sub-drains that pollute the Yamuna River. It was, however, withdrawn later.

Meanwhile, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa urged citizens to take responsibility for keeping their surroundings clean while inspiring others to join the effort.

Sirsa led the cleanliness drive in Rajouri Garden on Wednesday.

“Swachh Delhi – Sundar Delhi is our mission. Development and cleanliness must progress together to make Delhi modern and healthy. Only when we take the initiative ourselves can we create lasting change,” he said, taking part in the campaign which will continue till August 31.

Alongside the cleanliness campaign, the minister inaugurated the construction and redevelopment of a road in Ward 97, Sant Nagar Extension, aimed at improving connectivity, safety, and convenience for local residents.

He also thanked Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for launching the Swachhta Month campaign.

Sirsa participated in a tree plantation programme under the ‘Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam’ initiative at Meera Enclave, part of the Delhi government’s plan to plant 70 lakh trees this year to boost green cover, improve air quality and strengthen biodiversity, according to an official statement. PTI SSM NSM SSM RT RT