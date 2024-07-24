Delhi govt has set up country's largest Kanwar camp for 20,000 people: Atishi

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) The Delhi government has set up the country's biggest Kanwar camp at Kashmere Gate to accommodate as many as 20,000 people, Revenue minister Atishi said on Wednesday. Atishi visited the Kanwar camp to take stock of the preparations and instructed the administration to remain alert during the Kanwar Yatra to ensure the safety and facilities of the Kanwariyas, an official statement said. The minister said separate halls are available for male and female kanwariyas in the camp, with a large dining hall to receive 'prasad'. "There are 185 Kanwar camps that have been set up across Delhi, where all the facilities like waterproof tents, sleeping arrangements, clean water, and toilets are being provided," Atishi said. According to the minister, medical staff will be present in all the camps 24x7 so that the Kanwariyas can be given immediate treatment if required.

She added that local dispensaries have been linked to the camps, with CATS ambulances deployed for emergencies.

The Kanwar Yatra commenced on the first day of the holy month of Sawan (Shravan) on Monday and will culminate on August 2, as Ganga water will be offered to Lord Shiva.

A large number of 'Kanwariyas' will reach Delhi, while some of them will go to Haryana and Rajasthan via Delhi borders. PTI MHS SLB RPA