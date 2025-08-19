Delhi govt hikes nursing interns' stipend from Rs 500 to 13,150

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) The Delhi government on Tuesday approved a hike in the monthly stipend of government hospital nursing interns from Rs 500 to Rs 13,150 in the first revision in 27 years, officials said on Tuesday.

The decision, taken in a cabinet meeting, will benefit nearly 180 nursing interns from the three nursing colleges attached to the Delhi government's Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Lok Nayak Hospital, and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, a health department official told PTI.

Health Minister Pankaj Singh said the revision addresses a long-pending demand of nursing students and aims to provide them parity with MBBS interns.

"For 27 years, this issue was ignored. By raising the stipend to Rs 13,150, we are ensuring that nursing interns receive the dignity, respect and support they deserve," he said.

He also said that the government expects the hike to improve the morale of students, provide them the financial stability during their training, and strengthen the city's healthcare workforce.

A government note said, "Earlier governments ignored this issue for nearly three decades, but under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, our government has resolved this disparity." It added, "With this increased stipend, we are ensuring respect and dignity for nursing interns." PTI NSM VN VN