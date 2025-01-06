Delhi govt hindering 24x7 water supply efforts: Chahal

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) NDMC Vice-Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal has accused the Delhi government of obstructing efforts to ensure round-the-clock water supply.

Advertisment

Chahal claimed that despite repeated requests, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is supplying only 125 million litres per day (MLD) of water against the NDMC’s requirement of 225 MLD, an official statement said. The vice-chairman highlighted that while the shortfall is manageable during winter, it creates significant challenges during summer. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is working on multiple initiatives under the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' to improve water access, including the installation of motor pumps, repairing grid lines and providing piped water connections to 32 slum clusters benefiting around 46,930 residents, the statement said. The plans for two underground water storage facilities are also underway to tackle summer scarcity, it added.

Chahal criticised AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal for failing to take his oath as an NDMC member and accused him of neglecting his constituency. He also condemned the Delhi government’s alleged inaction in regularising municipal employees, contrasting it with the NDMC's efforts to regularise 4,500 workers under the Centre's guidance. PTI MHS AS AS