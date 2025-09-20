Delhi govt holds 'Sarab Dharam Sammelan' to mark 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) The Delhi Government on Saturday organised a multi-faith tribute programme, Sarab Dharam Sammelan, to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The event, held at the ICAR Convention Centre, Pusa Campus, was organised jointly by the Department of Art, Culture and Languages and the Punjabi Academy, an official statement said.

Religious leaders from different faiths came together to recall the Guru's sacrifice and spoke on the values of humanity, unity and religious tolerance, it said.

Minister for Art, Culture and Languages Kapil Mishra, who attended the programme as the guest of honour, said Guru Tegh Bahadur's sacrifice, along with that of Bhai Mati Das, Bhai Sati Das and Bhai Dayala, continues to inspire generations even after three and a half centuries.

"His sacrifice is a milestone in world history that must never be forgotten. The Delhi Government and the Gurudwara Management Committee here will hold continuous programmes over the next three to four months to mark the occasion. A major three-day event is also planned in November," Mishra said.

Environment and Forests Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who also participated in the programme, said Guru Tegh Bahadur's sacrifice was not just a part of Sikh history but a message for all humanity.

"The Delhi Government is committed to ensuring that his teachings of unity, tolerance and equality reach every section of society. Senior members of the community are being involved in the preparations to make the upcoming events more meaningful," he said.

The ministers said that earlier governments had limited themselves to symbolic gestures, while the present government, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, was working to spread Guru Tegh Bahadur's legacy through concrete initiatives.

Sirsa also mentioned that Prime Minister Modi was the first since Independence to give Sikh history and the sacrifices of the Gurus due recognition through dedicated programmes and welfare measures.

Religious leaders and scholars present at the Sammelan described Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom as unparalleled in human history, saying that his message of equality and freedom of conscience remained relevant across time. PTI SHB OZ OZ