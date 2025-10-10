Delhi govt hopes for 'meaningful' order by SC over green firecracker ban

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Expecting a relief from the Supreme Court ahead of Diwali regarding the firecracker ban in the city, the Delhi government has planned extensive measures to make sure that pollution levels do not shoot up due to violations and the use of prohibited fireworks during the festival, officials said on Friday.

The Supreme Court earlier in the day said a complete ban on bursting of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR is "neither practical nor ideal" as such restrictions were often violated, and balancing of equities is needed.

The observations, which hinted towards relaxation on the ban, were made by a bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran while reserving its order on a batch of pleas seeking permission to manufacture and sell "green" firecrackers in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the government wanted lifting of the ban at least for one hour each in the morning and the evening of Diwali and Guru Parab festivals.

"A ban on bursting of firecrackers on the festival in Delhi is not proper. We want relaxation so that people can celebrate by bursting green crackers," he said.

Culture and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said the court has been requested for permission for bursting green crackers in Delhi on the occasion of Diwali, while adhering to the prescribed pollution control standards.

"It's a matter of faith of crores of people and there are reports also that show firecracker bursting is not such a major cause of air pollution," he told reporters.

Mishra hoped the court will come up with a "meaningful" direction enabling people of Delhi to celebrate Diwali with traditional gaiety like people across the country.

Delhi government officials said that directions have been issued to take various measures to ensure implementation of all anti-pollution measures and to check any use of traditional firecrackers, if the court lifts the ban on bursting green firecrackers.

Various enforcement and monitoring protocols have already been planned for execution, including a dedicated control room during the festive period to receive complaints of violations.

Enforcement teams will be deployed with personnel from Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and MCD to prevent the sale and use of non-compliant firecrackers that are said to emit more pollutants, said a senior Delhi government officer.

Promotion of reporting by citizens through online platforms like Sameer App, Green Delhi App, and other official channels, will be taken up to strengthen enforcement, he said. An awareness campaign to educate people about the permissible type of green firecrackers will also be launched, he added.

The court has already been informed about these measures through an affidavit, he added.