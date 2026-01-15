Delhi govt identifies 6 sites for constructing district mini secretariats

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The Delhi government has finalised six locations for the construction of district-level mini secretariats across the city, officials said on Thursday.

According to an order issued by the Public Works Department (PWD), the mini secretariats will be built at the East Delhi District Magistrate (DM) office in Mandawali, the DM (Northwest) office campus at Kanjhawala; the South district at Saket; and the Southwest district office in Dwarka Sector 10, one location in the Southeast district and another in the Northwest district at Kanjhawala.

"Competent authority is pleased to decide that the construction work of mini secretariats in each district of Delhi has been transferred to the Projects Zone, PWD, for proper utilisation of the staff strength of the zone. All controlling officers have been directed to hand over the relevant records to the project zone, PWD, with immediate effect," PWD's order said.

Recently, the Finance Department's Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) approved Rs 212.91 crore for the construction of a mini secretariat in Dwarka and directed the Revenue Department to prepare proposals for the creation of centralised administrative infrastructure in the other districts.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has underlined the need to construct state-of-the-art district mini secretariats in all 13 revenue districts of Delhi, with a strong focus on public interface and citizen-centric service delivery, officials said.

Gupta has also directed the Revenue Department to take all necessary steps to complete the construction of the six mini secretariats within 18 months.

The proposed buildings will be developed as zero-waste facilities, equipped with mist sprinklers to reduce pollution, sewage treatment plants (STPs), and solar energy systems sufficient to meet their electricity requirements. PTI SSM RHL