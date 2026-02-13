Delhi govt inaugurates 51 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, takes total to 370

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated an Ayushman Arogya Mandir in Fatehpur Beri, and said her government is committed to strengthening healthcare in the capital city.

A total of 51 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs were inaugurated across Delhi, including one in Madipur, by Health Minister Pankaj Singh and other ministers in different Assembly segments, taking the total number of such clinics in the capital to 370.

Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in Delhi are restructured primary health facilities aimed at providing comprehensive, free and accessible healthcare closer to people’s homes.

Moving forward, the Delhi government plans to open 1,100 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in the capital, designed to address common problems faced by people, Gupta said.

Each Ayushman Arogya Mandir provides 80 free diagnostic services and medicines free of cost. Cancer screening, immunisation, maternal and child health rooms, and elderly healthcare as well as screening of non communicable diseases are also available in these clinics.

The chief minister also launched development projects worth Rs 322 crore in the Chhatarpur Assembly constituency on Friday.

The event was attended by south Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Chhatarpur MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar.

The BJP won the Delhi polls held last February, and returned to power in the capital after 27 years. PTI VIT ARI