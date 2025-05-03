Delhi govt initiates process to acquire 12 acres in Tajpur Khurd for wastewater treatment plant

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) The Delhi government has started the process to acquire about 12 acres of private agricultural land in the Kapashera area for setting up a 36 MLD wastewater treatment plant, officials said on Saturday.

The South West district magistrate's office recently invoked the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, and other related rules for public purpose and issued a notification for acquiring 19.14 bighas (around 12 acres) of land in Tajpur Khurd.

According to the report of a social impact assessment study by the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), the requisite land parcel served a legitimate and bona fide public purpose and was of the bare minimum amount.

The acquisition will not lead to the displacement of any families, the IIPA said in the report.

The South West district's additional district magistrate has been appointed administrator for the purpose of acquisition and payment of compensation to the affected parties, the officials said.

Any objection to the land acquisition, if any, can be filed within 60 days from the date of notification.

"If the government of National Capital Territory of Delhi is satisfied that the land is needed for public purpose, a final notification will be published in the Delhi Gazette in due course," according to the notification.

The Tajpur Khurd wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) is one of seven planned in the national capital under the 2017 Yamuna revival project, as ordered by the National Green Tribunal.

The city's new BJP government plans to clean and revive the heavily-polluted river by improving existing sewage treatment plants (STPs) and setting up new ones in the coming months.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in the first budget of her government in March, set aside Rs 1,500 crore for cleaning the Yamuna.

The allocation includes Rs 500 crore for ensuring that only treated water entered the river through setting up of 40 decentralised STPs.

Another Rs 500 crore has been earmarked for repair and upgradation of STPs and Rs 250 crore for replacing old sewer lines. PTI VIT SZM SZM