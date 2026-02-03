Delhi govt initiates process to procure sugar for free distribution among AAY beneficiaries

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) The Delhi government has started the process to procure 600 quintals of sugar per month for free distribution among over 65,000 ration card holders in one kilogram packets, officials said on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta last month announced a cabinet decision to distribute free sugar to all the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) beneficiaries in the city from January 2026 to March 2027.

The Food, Supplies & Consumer Affairs department supplies rations to over 72 lakh eligible beneficiaries, out of which 65,883 ration card holders belong to the AAY category.

The AAY is a central government scheme launched under the targeted public distribution system to provide rations to the most vulnerable sections of society, including elderly people, migrant workers and specially-abled persons, among others, at highly subsidised rates.

The AAY beneficiaries are attached to 1,600 fair price shops in the city and will be provided sugar in bio-degradable polythene packets, officials said.

Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC) has started the tendering process to select a vendor for this distribution, they said.

The lots of sugar to be supplied to the ration shops will have prior certification of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The content in the packets will be white crystalline sugar without any foreign matter or odour, officials said.

The vendor selected for sugar supply will have to have a warehouse in Delhi NCR for keeping stocks and supplying it to ration shops, they added.