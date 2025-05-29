Delhi govt inks MoU to strengthen governance, public service delivery

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) The Delhi government on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Capacity Building Commission and Karmayogi Bharat for the implementation of Mission Karmayogi, in a major step towards strengthening governance and public service delivery.

The MoU was signed in the presence of the Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi Chief Secretary Dharmendra; Member (Administration), Capacity Building Commission, Alka Mittal; and other senior officials from the Commission, Karmayogi Bharat and the Delhi government, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Mission Karmayogi — India's national programme for civil services capacity building — aims to empower every government official with the right competencies, digital learning tools and behavioral insights to improve governance outcomes.

The Capacity Building Commission is executing Mission Karmayogi.

It said under the visionary leadership of the chief minister, Delhi is now poised to scale this effort significantly by on-boarding all officials onto the iGOT (integrated government online training) portal, marking one of the largest state-level initiatives under Mission Karmayogi, it said.

Karmayogi Bharat is a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) formed to implement the iGOT training programme.

The Capacity Building Commission and Karmayogi Bharat commended the leadership of the Delhi government and assured full support in enabling continuous learning and strengthening the capacities of all the officials.

This includes assistance in formulating Capacity Building Plans (CBPs) for departments and strengthening the capacities of urban local body (ULB) officials to deliver citizen-centric services more effectively and large-scale intervention for Delhi government officials for inculcating Sewa Bhav, the statement said.

With this milestone, Mission Karmayogi continues to expand its footprint across states and Union territories, creating a uniform and progressive ecosystem for capacity building, it added. PTI AKV AKV KSS KSS