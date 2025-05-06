Delhi govt instals 300 dialysis machines in 16 hospitals for free kidney care to BPL patients

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) The Delhi government has installed 300 dialysis machines across 16 government hospitals to provide free and affordable kidney care for underprivileged patients.

The initiative is being implemented under the Prime Minister National Dialysis Programme (PMNDP) and the state's Public-Private Partnership (PPP) dialysis project.

Health Minister Pankaj Singh said this initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of expanding access to life-saving treatments and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's commitment to inclusive healthcare.

"This is a significant milestone in our journey to build a healthier Delhi. Dialysis is a life-saving service and every person in need must have access to it, regardless of their financial status," Singh said.

Of the 300 machines, 150 were already operational under the PMNDP in 10 hospitals and 150 new machines have now been added across six more hospitals. The new facilities will further enhance capacity and bring relief to hundreds of patients suffering from chronic kidney disease.

Hospitals currently offering dialysis services include Lok Nayak Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital among others. The newly added facilities include Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Janakpuri Super Specialty Hospital and Burari Hospital.

Under the PMNDP, dialysis will be free for BPL cardholders and beneficiaries in the PR and PRS categories with annual incomes below Rs 1 lakh. For the PPP model hospitals, residents who have lived in Delhi for at least three years and have valid identification and an annual income below Rs 3 lakh will also receive the service free of charge.

To ensure quality treatment, the government is deploying radiologists, trained technicians and support staff at all dialysis centres.

"This step is not just about expanding infrastructure, it is a strong message to the people that the government stands with them in their time of need," said Singh.

He added that the ultimate goal is to build an inclusive, accessible and future-ready health system in Delhi, positioning the city among the world's best healthcare models.