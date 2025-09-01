Delhi govt instructs schools to educate children on processed foods, unhealthy diets

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) The Delhi government has directed all government, aided and unaided private recognised schools to sensitise students about processed foods, food safety, and the negative impacts of unhealthy diets.

In a circular issued last week, the Directorate of Education emphasised the importance of making children aware of both the advantages and disadvantages of processed foods. While food processing can enhance safety, improve taste and shelf life, and reduce waste, the circular also warned that excessive consumption of ultra-processed items high in sugar, salt, and fat poses health risks.

The advisory follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal in his June 29 'Mann Ki Baat' address, where he encouraged reducing oil and unhealthy food intake as part of lifestyle changes to combat obesity and promote overall wellness.

Addressing concerns about food adulteration, the circular stated that students should have opportunities on 'bagless days' to learn about pesticides, fertilisers, and additives used in food, as well as understand how processed foods available in the market are prepared.

The advisory also noted that educating children about the scientific principles of food processing, its innovations, and health implications would empower them to make informed choices, dispel myths, and even inspire interest in careers related to food technology and nutrition. Furthermore, schools have been asked to align their activities with the initiatives of the CBSE regarding nutrition awareness. The Directorate of Education emphasised that an advisory recommending a 10 per cent reduction in oil consumption has already been distributed by the Department of School Education and Literacy across states and Union Territories.

Meanwhile, school heads have been instructed to submit an Action Taken Report detailing their activities to the Health and School Branch by September 20, as specified in the circular.