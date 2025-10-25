Delhi govt intensifies action against polluting construction sites; 185 inspected

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) The Delhi government has intensified its action against unregistered and polluting construction sites across the city, with 33 additional teams of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) deployed to carry out ground inspections.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday visited the DPCC headquarters and chaired a review meeting with senior officials, engineers and field officers to assess ongoing efforts to control dust pollution from construction activities.

"So far, 185 construction sites have been inspected and the target is to reach 500 sites by October 30," officials informed the minister during the meeting, according to a statement.

"Notices have been issued to sites that are yet to register on the DPCC's Dust Portal, and work has been ordered to stop until registration is completed," it said.

"Our goal is not to stop construction but to stop pollution. Every project which comes under pollution control measures must be mandatorily registered on the Dust Portal," Sirsa said.

He directed officials to take strict action against violators, simplify the registration process on the Dust Portal and ensure better coordination between agencies such as the MCD, NDMC, DDA, PWD and DMRC for centralised data sharing and real-time monitoring of construction activities.

According to DPCC guidelines, unregistered sites face fines ranging between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5 lakh and during the current Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) phase, violations will attract double penalties, it read.

Sirsa also reviewed departmental operations and directed officials to expedite waste management measures and maintain 24x7 monitoring to ensure sustained improvement in air quality following Diwali.

In the last 24 hours, 376 anti-smog guns, 266 water sprinklers and 91 road-sweeping machines were deployed across Delhi, cleaning nearly 3,000 km of roads, according to the statement.

It said that authorities conducted 311 inspections of illegal waste dumping sites and took action in 173 cases.

According to the statement, 3,717 challans were issued to vehicles without valid PUC certificates, while 31 vehicles were penalised for visible emissions.

It said 573 pollution-related complaints were resolved through online and social media platforms, and 35 traffic congestion points were decongested.

"Our sole focus is on keeping Delhi's air clean," the minister said, adding that air quality had shown "steady improvement post Diwali" and efforts were being made to sustain the trend. PTI SHB KSS KSS