Delhi govt intensifies food safety checks ahead of festive season

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) The Delhi government's food safety department on Wednesday conducted raids with the assistance of the Delhi Police, targeting vehicles carrying khoya (milk solids), a product in high demand during festivals.

During the operation, 11 legal samples and nine survey samples of khoya were collected from 11 vehicles at Khoya Mandi near Mori Gate, an official statement said.

These samples have been sent to the Lawrence Road laboratory for testing. Results are expected within 14 days, after which strict action will be taken against any violators, it added.

Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh emphasised that the safety and health of Delhi’s citizens is the top priority of the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government, particularly during the festive season when the risk of adulteration is highest.

He added that food safety officers are continuously deployed at wholesale markets, depots, manufacturing units, and other critical locations to ensure close monitoring.

“Today, our teams collected samples of khoya from vehicles and dispatched them for laboratory testing at Lawrence Road. The results will be available within 14 days, and if adulteration is found, immediate punitive action will follow. I assure the public that strict enforcement will continue, and no compromise on purity and safety will be tolerated,” he added.

Last month, around 200 people fell ill due to food poisoning allegedly after consuming buckwheat flour during Navratri fasting in northwest Delhi. PTI SLB NB NB